Judge Allows Eminem Publisher’s $109 Million Copyright Lawsuit Against Meta To Move Forward

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) — A federal judge has ruled that Eight Mile Style, the music publisher that controls much of Eminem’s early catalog, can continue pursuing its copyright infringement lawsuit against Meta Platforms, keeping alive a legal battle that seeks more than $109 million in damages.

The lawsuit, filed by Eight Mile Style, accuses Meta of using 243 Eminem compositions across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp without proper authorization. According to MusicTech, the publisher alleges the songs were made available through features such as Reels Remix and Original Audio, allowing users to incorporate the music into millions of videos viewed billions of times.

Meta had sought to dismiss portions of the lawsuit, arguing that the claims lacked sufficient legal grounds. However, the court determined that Eight Mile Style’s allegations were substantial enough to proceed, allowing the publisher to continue seeking damages and other remedies.

As reported by People, Eight Mile Style claims Meta engaged in the unauthorized storage, reproduction, and distribution of copyrighted works while profiting from user engagement generated by the music. The publisher is seeking statutory damages of up to $150,000 per song, per platform, bringing the total claim to approximately $109.35 million.

The lawsuit centers on songs from Eminem’s catalog released between 1995 and 2005. While the rapper is not personally involved in the litigation, Eight Mile Style, which administers those copyrights, maintains that Meta never secured the necessary licenses for the compositions at issue.

According to E! Online, Meta has denied wrongdoing, stating that it maintains licensing agreements with thousands of music rights holders around the world and operates an extensive music licensing program across its platforms.

For now, the court’s decision means the dispute will move forward, setting the stage for what could become one of the most closely watched music copyright battles involving a major technology company.