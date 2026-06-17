Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates

Kyle Sandilands Reaches Settlement With ARN Media Over Terminated $100 Million Contract

Kyle Sandilands Reaches Settlement With ARN Media Over Terminated $100 Million Contract
Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
27 0

SYDNEY (CelebrityAccess) — Australian radio personality Kyle Sandilands has settled with ARN Media, bringing an end to a legal dispute stemming from the termination of his reported $100 million broadcasting contract earlier this year.

Under the agreement, ARN will pay Sandilands approximately AUD $12.09 million to resolve all outstanding claims. The settlement includes an initial payment of AUD $3 million, with the remaining balance to be paid in installments through 2029.

The dispute began after ARN terminated Sandilands’ contract in March following a highly publicized on-air clash with longtime co-host Jackie “O” Henderson. Sandilands challenged the dismissal in the Federal Court, arguing the termination was invalid and seeking damages reportedly valued at up to AUD $85 million.

As part of the settlement, ARN will provide AUD $1.5 million in promotional support over the next three years for Sandilands’ new independent media venture, while also receiving a 19.9% share of revenue generated by the project during that period. Reports indicate the new venture, expected to launch as a subscription-based digital show, will operate outside traditional radio.

The agreement also includes a nine-month non-compete provision that prevents Sandilands from joining a rival radio broadcaster in the near term.

While Sandilands’ legal battle has now concluded, Henderson’s separate lawsuit against ARN remains unresolved. Henderson is reportedly seeking more than AUD $82 million in damages following the collapse of the long-running Kyle and Jackie O program.

The settlement closes a tumultuous chapter for one of Australia’s most successful radio personalities and removes a significant legal overhang for ARN Media as the company continues its efforts to reshape its business following the end of one of the country’s most lucrative broadcasting partnerships.

Join CelebrityAccess Now