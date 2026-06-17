Kyle Sandilands Reaches Settlement With ARN Media Over Terminated $100 Million Contract

SYDNEY (CelebrityAccess) — Australian radio personality Kyle Sandilands has settled with ARN Media, bringing an end to a legal dispute stemming from the termination of his reported $100 million broadcasting contract earlier this year.

Under the agreement, ARN will pay Sandilands approximately AUD $12.09 million to resolve all outstanding claims. The settlement includes an initial payment of AUD $3 million, with the remaining balance to be paid in installments through 2029.

The dispute began after ARN terminated Sandilands’ contract in March following a highly publicized on-air clash with longtime co-host Jackie “O” Henderson. Sandilands challenged the dismissal in the Federal Court, arguing the termination was invalid and seeking damages reportedly valued at up to AUD $85 million.

As part of the settlement, ARN will provide AUD $1.5 million in promotional support over the next three years for Sandilands’ new independent media venture, while also receiving a 19.9% share of revenue generated by the project during that period. Reports indicate the new venture, expected to launch as a subscription-based digital show, will operate outside traditional radio.

The agreement also includes a nine-month non-compete provision that prevents Sandilands from joining a rival radio broadcaster in the near term.

While Sandilands’ legal battle has now concluded, Henderson’s separate lawsuit against ARN remains unresolved. Henderson is reportedly seeking more than AUD $82 million in damages following the collapse of the long-running Kyle and Jackie O program.

The settlement closes a tumultuous chapter for one of Australia’s most successful radio personalities and removes a significant legal overhang for ARN Media as the company continues its efforts to reshape its business following the end of one of the country’s most lucrative broadcasting partnerships.