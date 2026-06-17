National Independent Talent Organization Board Elects New Officers

SAUSALITO, CA (CelebrityAccess) – National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), the trade group for U.S. independent agents, managers, and the thousands of artists they represent, has elected new officers.

The NITO board reelected Wayne Forte of Entourage Talent Associates as President and Nelly Neben of Axis Artist Management as Treasurer. Stormy Shepherd of Leave Home Booking is the newly elected Vice-President, and Amy Butterer of outer/most has been elected Secretary.

They will lead the recently elected NITO Board, which includes new members Thomas Cussins, Ineffable Music Group; Alex Fang, New Frontier Touring; Liz Pjesky, High Road Touring; and Amanda Silecchio-Frederick, Madison House. Re-elected Board members include Adam Bauer, Dynamic Talent International; Jon Grau, Thirty Tigers; Randy Nichols, Fly South Music Group; Steve Schenck, TKO; Scott Sokol, Pinnacle Entertainment; Michel Vega, Magnus Talent Agency; and Matt Yasecko, ROAM. Additional Board Members serving current terms include David Gottlieb, Death Or Glory; Fielding Logan, Q Prime; Maria Matias, Maria Matias Music; and Jack Randall, The Kurland Agency.

“I congratulate my fellow officers and thank the Board for the vote of confidence to lead NITO for another term,” said Wayne Forte. “We’ve made great strides strengthening our organization, advocating for our members and their artists, and fighting for fairness in industry practices, reasonable ticketing fees and resale, performing rights, data sharing, and more. But there is so much more to do.”

“I cannot recall a more crucial time for the entire independent live industry,” he concluded, “and NITO will work tirelessly to make a difference.”