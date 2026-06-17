Robbie Williams Signs With WME

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Following his move to ATC Management, global superstar Robbie Williams has signed with WME for worldwide agency representation.

Williams is one of the most successful music artists in the world with 90 million album sales worldwide, six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history, and a record-breaking 16 UK Number 1 albums.

He has received awards from countries all over the world, including a record 18 BRIT Awards, 8 German ECHO Awards, 3 MTV European Music Awards, and 2 GRAMMY nominations.

He won the prestigious PRS for Music Icon Award at The Ivors 2025 – his fifth Ivor Novello Award – celebrating Williams as one of Britain’s most iconic and influential songwriters.

In January 2026, he released his album BRITPOP to widespread critical acclaim. A much-loved live performer all around the globe, this summer Williams plays a series of European headline and festival appearances, followed by arena and stadium shows in South America, closing the year with stadium dates in Australia and New Zealand.

In June 2025, Williams was announced as the Official FIFA Music Ambassador – co-writing and recording the first-ever Official FIFA anthem, “Desire.” The track will be played at all future FIFA tournaments, including the current FIFA World Cup 26™.

His film projects include the Oscar-nominated Better Man (2024) and an acclaimed autobiographical documentary for Netflix, while his visual art and sculpture have been the subject of several major exhibitions.

A UNICEF ambassador since 2000, Williams co-founded Soccer Aid. Since its launch in 2006, the annual event, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has raised more than £137 million to date for charity worldwide.