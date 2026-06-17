Rock For Ronnie Concert In the Park Raises Over $125K For Dio Cancer Fund

Lita Ford poses with Darren Cowan, the high bidder for the Jim Cara-designed Holy Diver guitar that she played during her ROCK FOR RONNIE set. (Photo by Gene Kirkland)

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The annual ROCK FOR RONNIE Concert in the Park, held on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park, has brought in over $125,000 for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

Crowd favorite Lita Ford, popular tribute band Led Zepagain, the new lineup of Dio Disciples, southern rock band Jason Charles Miller, British hard rock band Legs Diamond, the all-female tribute to AC/DC Whole Lotta Rosies, Los Angeles-based up-and-comers Saints of Sinners, and the signature All-Star Jam comprised the day of non-stop music. The event was hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM’s 103 Faction Talk channel.

Cancer researchers Irene Choi and Neeti Swarup from Dr. David Wong’s lab at the UCLA School of Dentistry accepted a check for $25,000 to advance their ongoing research to develop a simple, non-invasive saliva swab test for early cancer detection. Because cancer fingerprints are seven times more prevalent in saliva than in blood, this research is crucial to early cancer diagnoses, a major priority for the Dio Cancer Fund.

Local newcomers Saints of Sinners, who number Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler and his wife and manager Gloria Butler among their supporters, kicked off the afternoon of music. They were followed by the all-female tribute to AC/DC, Whole Lotta Rosies, and veteran British band Legs Diamond, who delivered their brand of hard rock.

Returning to ROCK FOR RONNIE by popular demand for the fourth consecutive year was southern rocker Jason Charles Miller with his band, comprising Allie Kay and Gary Joseph Potter Jr. on guitars; Zach Andrews on bass, and drummer Nick Mason.

Dio Disciples inaugurated most of its new lineup with singers Oni Logan and Robin McAuley alternating lead vocals, backed by Rowan Robertson on guitar, Scott Warren on keyboards, and Bjorn Englen on bass. Veteran drummer Brian Tichy filled in for Disciples’ drummer Simon Wright, who is currently recovering from surgery.

Popular Zeppelin tribute band Led Zepagain, who last year joined the All-Star Jam, returned to perform a full set to the packed crowd.

A spirited live auction preceded Ford’s headline set in which signed one-of-a-kind guitars donated by George Thorogood, Geezer Butler, and Lita herself were auctioned off. George Thorogood donated an Epiphone Les Paul while Geezer Butler donated a Lakland bass. Ford once again asked PBS “Guitar Builder to the Stars” Jim Cara, who has designed custom guitars for her, to create a special one-of-a-kind guitar for the occasion, this one featuring the artwork from Dio’s Holy Diver album.

Following her high-energy set, backed by her band comprising Patrick Kennison on guitar, Marten Andersson on bass, and drummer Bobby Rock, Wendy Dio presented Ford with the Dio Cancer Fund’s Queen of Rock ‘N Roll award in honor of her continued commitment and support of the charity.

Closing out the afternoon of music was the now-traditional All-Star Jam, this year featuring Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath), Robbie Crane (Warrant, Black Star Riders), Phil Demmel (Kerry King, Machine Head), Mike Dupke (Wednesday 13), Marc Ferrari (Keel, Cold Sweat), Shani Kamelman (Iron Maidens), Ari Kamen (Steven Adler Band), Julia Lage (Vixen), Mike Mangin (The Cult), Chad McMurray (RivetSkull), Keith Nelson (Buckcherry), Michael Nelson (Ricky Warwick), Marty O’Brien (Daughtry), Kirsten Rosenberg (The Iron Maidens), Robert Sarzo (Hurricane), Neil Turbin (Death Star Riders, Anthrax), Ricky Warwick (Thin Lizzy, Black Star Riders), Victor Wichmann (Metalachi) and musician and sponsor Bill McBride.