SoundCloud Partners with RepostExchange

BERLIN, DE (CelebrityAccess) – SoundCloud has named RepostExchange its first community promotion partner, exclusively for SoundCloud artists. The partnership will establish RepostExchange as a safe and trusted tool for artists to grow their audiences.

RepostExchange is a free-to-use platform where independent artists, DJs, producers, labels, and promotion channels connect and interact. When an artist reposts a track through RepostExchange, it goes out to their real SoundCloud followers under their own name – so artists are naturally selective, only promoting music they can stand behind. Creators earn credits by engaging with other artists’ tracks, providing feedback, and choosing to share music they love with their own followers. Those credits can then be spent to have their own music promoted across the community and wider SoundCloud ecosystem.

As a SoundCloud Partner, RepostExchange will gain access to SoundCloud’s Partner API, enabling the team to build deeper integrations and more powerful tools for its community. Joint initiatives are already in the pipeline, including new creator tools that will enhance the platform experience in the coming months. The partnership will also introduce co-hosted remix competitions and content features designed to give artists exposure to new audiences and SoundCloud’s editorial team. Additionally, RepostExchange members will benefit from preferential rates on SoundCloud plans and early access to test new SoundCloud features.

The partnership positions RepostExchange as a complement to SoundCloud’s algorithmic discovery tools, providing a model for human-to-human amplification at the moment an artist needs it most.

Jordan Pettinato, Senior Director of Business Development at SoundCloud, said “By combining SoundCloud’s global reach and discovery ecosystem with RepostExchange’s trusted, peer-to-peer network, we’re giving independent SoundCloud artists new ways to connect, collaborate, and amplify their music through real community support. This partnership solidifies our shared commitment to supporting creators in building meaningful audiences and sustainable momentum at every stage of their careers.”

The platform currently hosts a global community of over half a million registered artists, labels, and SoundCloud channels, with reposts via the platform reaching up to 30 million people every day. More than 50,000 of these interactions happen daily with active communities in cities from Los Angeles and Atlanta to London, Berlin, Johannesburg, and Sydney. This community-led approach has a proven track record of helping new artists gain traction. Independent artists like rising dubstep producer Capochino – named one of the fastest-growing artists on SoundCloud in 2025 with a 140% follower boost in a single year (Chartmetric) – have successfully utilised the Re-Ex network to help build a highly engaged audience.

Ed Worboys, CEO and co-founder of RepostExchange, said, “To be named SoundCloud’s first official community promotion partner is a massive milestone for RepostExchange, but the credit belongs to our users. More than half a million creators have proven that actively supporting each other’s music is a highly effective way to grow your audience. With the deeper integrations this partnership unlocks, we are excited to roll out even more powerful tools to help artists break through.”