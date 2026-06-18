Alexandria Signs With Warner Music Australia And Warner Records

SYDNEY, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Australia and Warner Records are proud to announce the signing of alt-pop artist Alexandria.

Dan Rosen, President of Warner Music Australasia and Southeast Asia, says: “I am thrilled to welcome Alexandria to the Warner Music family. Partnering with Warner Records on Alexandria reflects our ongoing commitment to make our local artists global, with global teams to provide the powerhouse backing to build successful international careers. Alexandria has a truly unique creative vision, and we are super excited to support her in the next stage of her career”.

Aaron Bay-Schuck, Co-Chairman & CEO, Warner Records Group, and Tom Corson, Co-Chairman & COO, Warner Records Group, add: “Alexandria doesn’t just make music — she builds worlds. Her singular creative vision and undeniable global appeal made this partnership between Warner Records and Warner Music Australia an easy call. We are thrilled to welcome her and cannot wait for the world to hear what’s coming.”

Alexandria shares: “Signing with Warner Music feels like the beginning of an exciting new chapter. I’ve spent years writing songs and building this project piece by piece, and it means so much to have a team that believes in the vision as deeply as I do. I’m incredibly grateful for the support so far, and I can’t wait to share what’s coming next.”

From teaching mathematics to teenagers in Perth, Australia, to commanding global industry attention for her vivid storytelling and cutting-edge pop sensibilities, Alexandria is rapidly emerging as one of the year’s most compelling new exports. Her work is an invitation into a sprawling universe, heavily influenced by literature, anime, and her own intricately crafted fantasy world. Alexandria writes immersive music designed to connect on a global scale.

Her breakout track, ‘Always An Angel’, served as a bold introduction to her unique world-building abilities — a momentum she further solidified with her standout collaboration alongside Marino on the track ‘Lust’. Expanding on this mythos, Alexandria’s recent offering ‘The Fool’ and new single ‘Justice’ mark her most ambitious chapter to date. “I’ve always been drawn to the fictional world and stories”, Alexandria shares. “My music allows me to bring those stories to life. Writing ‘The Fool’ and ‘Justice’ felt like writing two mini novels, with each song having its own world and story surrounding it. I cannot wait for everyone to hear the stories that are yet to come.”