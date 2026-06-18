Live Nation’s Summer Of Live Continues With 4 Lawn Tickets For $99

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation’s Summer of Live is a celebration of live music that brings fans closer to their favorite artists through real, in-the-moment experiences that can’t be replicated anywhere else. And there’s no better place to experience it than on the lawn, where friends and family come together for the ultimate summer night out, creating memories that last long after the final encore.

The Summer of Live Lawn 4-pack gives fans access to four lawn tickets at select shows for just $99 all-in, while supplies last. The offer goes on sale Wednesday, June 17, at 10 a.m. local time and is available for select amphitheater shows throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The Lawn 4-Pack offer is available for the following shows:

• Empire of the Sun

• Kid Cudi

• Logic & G-Eazy

• and many more.

How the Lawn 4-Pack Ticket Offer Works:

• Starting June 17, fans can start buying tickets at LiveNation.com/SummerOfLive.

• Once fans select a participating show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Lawn 4-Pack,” add the offer to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

• The Lawn 4-Pack includes four lawn tickets (to the same selected show) for $99 while supplies last.

• Fans can search by city, venue, or artist to find participating shows near them.

More to Know:

• All fees are included in the $99 Lawn 4-Pack price.

• Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state/province, and venue.

• Only select Live Nation events are included in the Summer of Live: Lawn 4-Pack offer.

• Fans should visit LiveNation.com/SummerOfLive beginning June 17 to see participating shows and events.