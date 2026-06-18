Previously Unreleased Charlie Daniels Band Recording “My Home” Now Available

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Charlie Daniels legacy continues to gain momentum in 2026 with the announcement of another special release from the Charlie Daniels Band (CDB) archives. Available via Blue Hat Records, fans can finally hear “My Home,” a patriotic recording by the CDB that has remained unreleased for more than a decade.

The new release follows a series of major 2026 projects celebrating the enduring legacy of the country and southern rock icon, including the inaugural Legend of Charlie Daniels show at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, on July 4 and the upcoming Best of the Charlie Daniels Band Volunteer Jam compilation album.

Originally recorded in 2014 for a Macy’s Fourth of July television special, “My Home” was prominently featured during the broadcast but was never commercially released. As the Daniels organization focused on touring, new recording projects, and later navigating the challenges that followed Daniels’ passing in 2020, the recording was largely forgotten.

Last year, Daniels’ son, Charlie Daniels Jr., revisited the song and began the process of determining whether it could be released. After extensive research, discussions with the tune’s writer, Bill Schermerhorn, and a lengthy search for the final mastered recording, the project was finally brought back to life. The master recording was ultimately located with the assistance of Schermerhorn and co-writer Doug Katsaros, allowing the track to move forward for release.

The timing of the song is especially significant as the nation prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence. The release of “My Home” comes just ahead of Independence Day, coinciding with the first-ever Legend of Charlie Daniels event (featuring performances by a CDB hologram, The Frontmen, Aaron Tippin, and Eric Lee Beddingfield) at Fort Campbell and occurring just days before the sixth anniversary of Daniels’ passing on July 6.

The release also serves as part of a larger celebration leading toward what would have been Daniels’ 90th birthday in October, marking the beginning of what his family calls “the tenth decade of Charlie Daniels.”