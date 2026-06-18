BALTIMORE, MD (CelebrityAccess) – Rising Sun Presents, a Philadelphia-based leader in live music production, will assume ownership and management of The 8×10, a 300-capacity independent venue in the historic Federal Hill neighborhood of Baltimore. The Rising Sun Presents team will partner with Baltimore native and acclaimed musician Cris Jacobs and longtime building owner Dave Rather to further the mission that current owners Abigail Janssens and Brian Shupe have championed during their 21-year tenure at the venue.

Rising Sun Presents is a family of entertainment and hospitality professionals founded in 2022 by the team behind Ardmore Music Hall, a 600-capacity independent venue in the Philadelphia suburbs. RSP Managing Partner Chris Perella sees The 8×10 as a logical expansion that is also close to his heart: with strong family history in the Baltimore area and a lifelong love of the Orioles, he is excited to turn his team loose on Charm City.

“We’ll focus on continuing the legacy that Abigail and Brian have fostered for the last two-plus decades, while adding the fine details and fan-focused touches that have become signature features of the RSP live music experience,” he says.

The venue will close for the summer, and plans are underway for an October 2026 grand reopening. The new team will include Jeremy Rusen, an 8×10 regular and local trades craftsman who will spend the summer leading venue improvement projects before becoming General Manager. In addition to thoughtful and focused upgrades to the venue itself, improvements will center on team building, national tour bookings, signage, a membership program, and food & beverage updates.

“We believed the universe would deliver The 8×10 to the right owners if we waited long enough, and it obviously did,” says longtime owner Shupe. “We trust that RSP will be loyal stewards and protect The 8×10 long into the future. We can’t wait to be at the club, this time in the audience!”