Something To Crowe About

BRIDGEPORT, CT (CelebrityAccess) – Everybody wants to talk about the headliner. Sometimes the story is the room.

I’ve spent most of my life in the concert business. I’ve promoted more shows than most people have attended. After a while, you stop noticing the obvious, the lasers, the video walls, the pyrotechnics.

Those things are easy.

What becomes fascinating is something much harder to create.

An evening where everything simply works.

Wednesday night at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport was one of those nights.

Before The Black Crowes ever walked onstage, Whiskey Myers reminded everyone why they’ve become one of America’s premier live rock bands. This wasn’t an opening act filling time until the headliner arrived. They attacked their set with confidence, intensity, and purpose. The musicianship was exceptional, the vocals were powerful, and they had the crowd fully invested before the Black Crowes ever plugged in.

They didn’t warm up the audience.

They earned it.

Which meant The Black Crowes had a challenge.

Fortunately, they were more than ready.

They were absolutely on their game.

Instead of opening with one of the songs everyone expected, they came out with “Bedside Manners” from Happiness Bastards. It was a subtle but important statement. They weren’t there to recreate 1992. They were there to remind everyone they’re still making relevant music.

From there, they rolled effortlessly through “Cruel Streak,” “Sting Me,” “Jealous Again,” “Hard to Handle,” “Soul Singing,” and one of the evening’s most moving moments, “She Talks to Angels.”

Chris Robinson still commands a stage with that loose, unpredictable swagger that can’t be rehearsed. Rich Robinson continues to prove that great guitar playing isn’t about speed or complexity… It’s about feeling. Every note served the song.

Nothing felt forced. Nothing felt nostalgic.

It simply felt like a great rock band doing what great rock bands do.

By the time “Remedy” closed what would normally have been the set, the sold-out crowd was completely with them.

Then came my favorite moment of the evening.

Instead of disappearing backstage for the obligatory encore, Chris Robinson smiled and told the audience they didn’t have enough time to leave the stage and come back. Without missing a beat, the band launched directly into the Rolling Stones’ “Bitch.”

It was spontaneous.

It was funny.

It was refreshingly honest.

No manufactured drama.

No fake exit.

Just one more song because there was time to play one more song.

That’s rock and roll.

But driving home, I wasn’t thinking about “Remedy.”

Or “She Talks to Angels.”

Or even “Bitch.”

I was thinking about Bridgeport.

Twenty years ago, if someone had told you one of the finest concert experiences in the Northeast would be in downtown Bridgeport, Connecticut, you probably would’ve laughed.

Today, you’d probably buy a ticket.

Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater is one of those rare venues that gets almost everything right.

Parking is easy.

The walk is short.

Security is efficient without feeling oppressive.

The sightlines are excellent from virtually every seat, and the acoustics are remarkably consistent throughout the building. Even from farther back, you never feel disconnected from what’s happening onstage.

That doesn’t happen by accident.

The best venues disappear.

You stop thinking about the building because the building never gets in the way of the music.

That’s the highest compliment you can pay a venue.

Which brings me to Live Nation’s Jimmy Koplik.

Our industry has plenty of people who know how to buy concerts.

Jimmy built a market.

For more than fifty years, he’s cultivated relationships with artists, agents, managers, and audiences. He understood long before most that Connecticut deserved world-class live entertainment, and he spent decades proving it.

Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater feels like the culmination of everything he’s learned.

It’s intimate without feeling small.

Modern without feeling corporate.

Comfortable without sacrificing atmosphere.

In an era when everyone seems obsessed with bigger, this venue reminds us that better doesn’t always mean larger.

Sometimes, better means hearing every lyric.

Sometimes, better means actually seeing the musicians instead of watching giant video screens.

Sometimes, better means leaving the parking lot in minutes instead of hours.

And sometimes better means forgetting you’re even inside a venue because everything simply works.

After all these years, I’m still amazed by how difficult it is to make a concert feel effortless.

Wednesday night looked effortless.

It wasn’t.

It was the product of a phenomenal opening act, a legendary band performing at the top of its game, an exceptional venue, an experienced promoter, and a crew whose work most people will never notice.

That’s what live entertainment looks like when every piece of the puzzle fits.

I’ve seen thousands of concerts.

This was one of the good ones.