Study Highlights Importance Of Female Fans In Live Music

LOS ANGELES (vip-booking) – A new global study has highlighted the significant role women play across the live music industry, identifying opportunities for venues, festivals, promoters, artists and brands to strengthen audience engagement and drive growth.

The research, titled Her Frequency: How Women Amplify Value Across the Live Music Experience, was published by The Collective, the advisory and advocacy division of US-based booking agency and entertainment company THE·TEAM.

The study examines how women participate in the live music ecosystem and where the industry can better support the fan journey to encourage greater attendance, loyalty and spending.

Based on research involving nearly 15,000 women across 12 markets—including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, and Thailand—the report suggests that women influence the live music economy in ways that extend beyond ticket purchases.

According to the findings, 64% of women globally identify as live music fans, while 83% of women who attend live events play a significant role in planning activities surrounding concerts and festivals. The study argues that women frequently act as organisers, decision-makers and community-builders, influencing how live music experiences are planned and shared.

The research also highlights the economic impact of female audiences. More than half of respondents (54%) reported spending more than US$100 beyond the ticket price when attending live music events, with 29% spending more than US$200 and 11% spending more than US$500 per event. Additional spending includes transportation, accommodation, food and beverage, merchandise and premium experiences.

The report found that attendance decisions are often influenced by practical considerations including scheduling, travel arrangements, caregiving responsibilities, comfort and overall convenience. Researchers suggest that reducing friction in these areas could help convert strong emotional interest in live music into higher attendance and repeat engagement.

“The live music industry has always understood the immense power of fandom, but this research gives us a more nuanced view of how women create value across the entire experience,” said Thayer Lavielle, Managing Director of The Collective at THE·TEAM.

“Women are not just showing up as individual attendees. They are very often the planners, connectors and decision-makers who turn live music into a shared experience. When the industry supports both the emotional pull of fandom and the practical realities that make participation possible, the impact extends well beyond one ticket.”

The study also examined the role of brand partnerships within live music. It found that 94% of respondents were open to brand presence at concerts and festivals, provided brands add value to the experience. Nearly half (46%) said they wanted brands to contribute convenience, entertainment or memorable moments, while 42% preferred initiatives that help create shared experiences.

Lee Anderson, Co-President of THE·TEAM’s music division, said the findings reinforce the importance of investing in fan experiences that support both practical and emotional engagement.

“This study reinforces something we see every day: Women are a driving force in live entertainment, influencing every part of the fan journey,” Anderson said. “There is an opportunity here to go beyond reach or awareness and invest in experiences that meaningfully support how women engage with live music—both practically and emotionally.”

The report segments female live music audiences into five groups—Power Fans, High-Intent Fans, Mainstream Fans, Social Fans and Occasional Fans—and identifies growth opportunities among audiences that demonstrate strong emotional engagement but lower participation levels.

Among the recommendations for venues, festivals and industry partners are improved planning tools such as set-time alerts and venue maps, enhanced on-site facilities including rest areas and hydration stations, and group-focused features such as split-payment ticketing, coordinated seating and travel packages designed to simplify attendance and encourage repeat visits.