Universal Music Korea Signs Korean-Australian Alternative Hip-Hop Group 1300

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Korea (“UMK”), a division of Universal Music Group (“UMG”), the world’s leading music entertainment company, announces the signing of Korean-Australian alternative hip-hop group 1300 (pronounced “one three hundred”). The signing places 1300 alongside a roster that includes acclaimed Korean artists such as DEAN, Okasian, Bryan Chase, LIM KIM, and HEYOON.

“We’re excited to work with Universal Music Korea on this new chapter of 1300,” the group said. “UMK shares our vision for the next phase of our careers – making art that draws from the past and makes us excited for the future. With the help of UMK’s global presence, we hope to reach more people and use the power of music to connect the dots across cultures.”

Composed of rappers DALI, goyo, rako, and producers Nerdie and pokari, 1300 will release their debut album ILLSAMGONGONG this July via UMK. Known for their genre-blending style fusing rap, abrasive SoundCloud beats, 90s breakbeat, and sweat-drenched electronic music, 1300 have steadily built an international following through their high-energy sound and explosive live performances. The group has completed two sold-out national Australian tours and reached a global audience of more than 425 million viewers following their appearance on the 2025 ABC New Year’s Eve broadcast.

We’re delighted to welcome 1300 to UMK. They combine a fresh, alternative sound with a dynamic energy that resonates instantly. I look forward to helping them create new opportunities, connect with fans, and together take their music across Asia and the rest of the world.” said Calvin Wong, CEO of Universal Music Group Southeast Asia and Korea, & SVP of Asia.

1300’s growing catalog includes standout releases such as “Lalaland,” “Brr,” “No Caller ID,” “Smashmouth,” “Oldboy,” “Rocksta,” and “Steve Jobs” featuring Kwame, alongside projects including the mixtape Foreign Language, their Valentine’s Day EP <3 (pronounced “less than three”), and sophomore mixtape GEORGE. Throughout their career, the group has collaborated with artists including Ninajirachi, Kian, Taka Perry, Mung Mung, SOLLYY, and Ta-ku, while earning co-signs from respected Korean artists including giriboy, Qim Isle, SUMIN, sokodomo, APRO, Ron, Ugly Duck, and Lil Boi.