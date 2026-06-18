Vans Warped Tour Announces Return To Washington DC In 2027

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – Vans Warped Tour is set to make its return in 2027, with organizers announcing the festival dates for Washington DC. Taking place June 19 – 20, 2027, at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, just east of RFK Stadium, the event will bring Vans Warped Tour back to the heart of the nation’s capital, with easy access to vibrant neighborhoods including Capitol Hill, Eastern Market, and the Anacostia River waterfront. For just $5 down to secure your spot, tickets will be available this Friday, June 19, at 12 p.m. ET. For more information, visit https://www.vanswarpedtourdc.com/.

The announcement follows growing excitement surrounding Vans Warped Tour’s return this past weekend, which featured a diverse lineup spanning generations of alternative music, genre-defining favorites such as Jimmy Eat World and Dance Gavin Dance, joined by rock mainstays Third Eye Blind, New Found Glory, and Glassjaw, alongside emerging artists that included The Paradox and People R Ugly, continuing the festival’s tradition of showcasing both established acts and the next wave of talent.

On returning to DC in 2027, Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman adds, “It’s a pleasure to be back in Washington, D.C., bringing Vans Warped Tour back to the city. D.C. has always had an incredible music culture, and we’re thrilled to welcome fans from across the region for a weekend packed with energy, discovery, and unforgettable performances.”

In partnership with Insomniac, the two-day festival will feature over 100 artists spanning rock, pop punk, alternative, emo, hip-hop, ska, and beyond, alongside appearances from world-class skateboarders and elite action-sports athletes. This latest iteration builds on Vans Warped Tour’s legacy while embracing a broader, more global future for one of music and skate culture’s most enduring live platforms.