Dial Up Festival Debuts With Fall Shows

CASTAIC, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Dial Up Festival is a new multi-market outdoor music event celebrating the culture of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Each festival date will feature performances from Nelly and Sugar Ray, as well as additional iconic artists who helped define the crossover sound of the era, spanning pop, hip-hop, rock, punk, and alternative radio.

Dial Up Festival launches Saturday, November 7 at Castaic Lake Park in Castaic, California, just outside Los Angeles, and will feature era-defining music from Nelly, Sugar Ray, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, Unwritten Law, and more.

The Saturday, November 21 Dial Up Festival at Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds, Chandler, Arizona, adjacent to Phoenix, will feature music from Nelly, Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth, Alien Ant Farm, Warren G, Paul Wall, Unwritten Law, and more.

The Saturday, December 12 edition of Dial Up Festival at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas will blend the festival’s late ‘90s and early 2000s vibe with a festive holiday party twist. Confirmed music artists include Nelly, Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth, Buckcherry, Paul Wall, Unwritten Law, and more. In addition to a full day of music, attendees can enjoy Christmas libations, holiday-inspired specialty cocktails, and festive décor, with Santa on-site to spread good cheer. The Scenic Panther Island Pavilion is located at 395 Purcey Street on the Trinity River, with the beautiful downtown Fort Worth, Texas, skyline as a backdrop.

Tickets for all three Dial Up Festival dates are on sale now at DialUpFest.com.

General Admission tickets for Dial Up Festival start at $64.99 (plus fees) and VIP tickets start at $159.99 (plus fees). For all details and to purchase tickets, visit DialUpFest.com.

Built around the music, fashion, drinks, games, and shared pop-culture memories of the pre-streaming generation, Dial Up Festival brings the Y2K era back to life through the sounds, visuals, references, and social experiences that defined a generation raised on mixtapes, burned CDs, flip phones, landlines, mall culture, music videos, disposable cameras, VHS rentals, and early dial up internet. Each event will feature a full day of music, themed bars, specialty cocktails, food vendors, interactive games, photo moments, and immersive experiences inspired by the late ‘90s and early 2000s. Attendees are encouraged to dress the part and gather their original friend groups to reconnect with the music and memories that helped shape them.

Dial Up Festival is produced by CODA Entertainment.

Event Details:

Saturday, November 7 – Castaic Lake Park, Castaic, California

Location: Castaic Lake Park, Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic, California

Music Lineup: Nelly, Sugar Ray, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, Unwritten Law and more

Saturday, November 21 – Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds, Chandler, Arizona

Location: Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds, 5244 48th Street, Chandler, Arizona

Music Lineup: Nelly, Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth, Warren G, Alien Ant Farm, Paul Wall, Unwritten Law and more

Saturday, December 12 – Panther Island Pavilion, Fort Worth, Texas

Location: Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey Street, Fort Worth, Texas

Music Lineup: Nelly, Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth, Buckcherry, Paul Wall, Unwritten Law and more

Tickets

-General Admission Tickets Start At: $64.99 + fees

-VIP Tickets Start At: $159.99 + fees

VIP Tickets Include Access To All GA Areas, Plus:

-Commemorative VIP laminate

-Dedicated festival VIP entrance lanes

-Dedicated VIP stage viewing area

-Access to VIP lounge with seating

-Air conditioned & flushable restrooms

-Dedicated food and VIP bars