Jon Bellion Partners With Make Wake Artists For Management

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Make Wake Artists officially announces its partnership with Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Jon Bellion for full-service artist management. Working directly with founder Chris Kappy and Bellion’s longtime collaborators Louis Coppola and Matt Maschi, the partnership marks a major expansion of the company’s cross-genre footprint and brings one of pop music’s most inventive independent artists into a company built to help artists release music on their own terms.

“I met JB when Luke recorded ‘WHY’ with him in November of 2024,” Kappy said. “We hit it off, and he loved our Fans. First. philosophy. We jumped right in, re-ignited his fan base, and put out FATHER FIGURE. We then sold out two nights at Forest Hills (23,000 people) and set into motion JB’s new creative dreams to be a writer, producer, and artist on his terms. JB is a visionary, and we are happy to be leading the charge for his art and creative genius. We are just now announcing this because we were busy with everything else.”

Make Wake was founded by Kappy in 2015 with the signing of Luke Combs and has since grown into an industry-leading operation representing more than 20 award-winning artists across multiple genres. The company’s full-service model covers every area of an artist’s career, from touring and release strategy to creative development, fan engagement, digital content planning, public relations, and merchandise, all driven by what Kappy calls a G.A.F. (Give A F#ck) attitude and a Fans. F1rst. Philosophy.

The announcement comes at a defining moment for both the company and the artist. Make Wake worked alongside Bellion for his solo album after a six-year hiatus, FATHER FIGURE, with Coppola as the project manager and Maschi leading A&R, and it went on to become his highest-performing studio release to date. Powered by “WHY” (feat. Luke Combs) and collaborations with Pharrell and Jon Batiste, the album demonstrated exactly the kind of fan-first infrastructure that defines the Make Wake model and delivered Bellion’s most successful launch by downloads, streams, fan engagement, merchandise sales, and overall coverage. That momentum culminated in his first live performance in six years, selling out within a week.

Building on that momentum, the partnership continues with Live from Forest Hills, out now. The 20-track live album captures Bellion’s sold-out two-night run at the iconic Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY, last August, his only live performance of FATHER FIGURE, released on the album’s first anniversary.

The release has driven new record-breaking audience growth for Bellion, pushing his lifetime streams past 4.7 billion across all platforms, including 4.35 million monthly Spotify listeners and 1.5 million YouTube subscribers. His direct-to-fan ecosystem generated 31,000 new fan club members, with all new material delivered to fans before the general public. His Red Rocks debut on June 11 sold out the 10,000-capacity amphitheatre, with a Hollywood Bowl date set for September 24.

“I don’t really need a manager, I need an idea partner,” Bellion said. “People who can execute my vision outside the machine. Kappy brought me a soundboard and a workforce that executes for me. He understands my workflow is at my own pace and that pace is uncompromising. He understands that better than anyone I’ve ever met. Within seconds of meeting him, I knew this would work out.”