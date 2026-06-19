Planetary Group Expands To Canada For 30th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Radio promotion and international showcase agency Planetary Group is marking its 30th anniversary with an expansion to Canada.

Megan Curry is joining the Planetary Group team as a Radio Promoter based in Montreal. Curry’s previous role as a Music Director at Met Radio CJTM 1280 AM in Toronto involved live session booking for emerging Canadian artists and hosting the station’s weekly emo radio show.

“Extending our full-time staff to Canada is our latest commitment up north,” said Planetary Founder Adam Lewis. “We promote more Canadian albums than any other US-based agency, represented Quebec at SXSW many times, featured multiple Canadian artists on our SXSW and New Colossus showcases, hosted Pop Montreal in Los Angeles many times, and hosted a stage at Canadian Music Week. Planetary has had countless Number Ones on the Canadian College charts in recent years, including Angine De Poitrine, Knitting, Soft Cult, The Weather Station, Helena Deland, Elisapie, Shaina Hayes, Art D’Ecco, TEKE::TEKE, Dumb, Munya, Terra Lightfoot, and Hélène Barbier. By expanding our team to Canada, we’re setting the stage for even more.”

As it enters its fourth decade, Planetary has its foot firmly on the accelerator. After the band’s memorable performance on KEXP, Planetary client Angine De Poitrine reached number one on the North American College and Community (NACC) Canadian and Earshot Canada charts, while Planetary client They Might Be Giants had the number one most-added on the NACC “Top Adds” chart.

This spring, the firm delivered its third number one LP to English singer Arlo Parks on the NACC Top 200 chart. Her “Ambiguous Desire” album has held its spot for six weeks, bringing Parks to 21 weeks at number one across three Planetary-supported releases. Additionally, the firm helped eight bands, including Last Dinner Party, Teeth, and The Weather Station, reach the Top 5 on the NACC Top 200 chart.