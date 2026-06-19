Role Model Announces Global Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury) has announced his 2026–2027 global tour, following the success of his acclaimed sophomore album, Kansas Anymore, and a sold-out run of headline dates across North America and Europe. The tour will kick off after his newly announced, highly anticipated forthcoming album, Chuck Timely & The Hourglass, arrives on August 7 via Interscope.

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour kicks off September 9 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, OR, making stops across North America in Seattle, Vancouver, Morrison, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, and more before wrapping up October 18 at The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley. Following the North American run, Role Model will bring the tour overseas in 2027 with headline dates across Europe, including stops in Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Dublin, and London. Special guest Samia will support all North American dates, with Keni Titus joining the UK and European leg.

Role Model most recently released his new single, “High Hopes 3000,” earlier this month, alongside his announcement of an upcoming album. The new music is the first release since his deluxe album, Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), was released, featuring four additional tracks from his July 2024 album. His sophomore album debuted to rave reviews and currently boasts close to 320 million streams. He topped off the album release when he took the stage at Saturday Night Live to deliver a rendition of his hit track “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out,” with surprise guest Charli XCX, followed by a performance of “Some Protector.”

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Mastercard and American Airlines presales beginning Tuesday, June 23 at 10 am local time followed by Spotify Reserved on Tuesday, June 23 at 12pm local time and the artist presale on Wednesday, June 24 at 10 am local time (details below). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, June 26 at 10 am local time on heyrolemodel.com/tour.

ARTIST PRESALE: Artist Presale begins Wednesday, June 24 at 10 am local time in all markets. Fans can register at heyrolemodel.com/tour. Fans in the UK and Europe can preorder any format of Chuck Timely & The Hourglass from Role Model’s official store by Monday, June 22 @ 12 pm BST to receive access to presale tickets for shows in UK & Europe beginning Tuesday, June 23 @ 10am local.

MC/AA: As official sponsors of the Role Model Tour, American Airlines and Mastercard are pleased to offer Citi® / AAdvantage® Mastercard® credit cardmembers early access to tickets in the US through an exclusive pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, June 23rd at 10 am local time. Cardmembers will also have the chance to unlock priceless experiences – from snagging the best seats in the house to exclusive pre-show receptions. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, June 26th at heyrolemodel.com/tour.

SPOTIFY RESERVED: Introducing Reserved, brought to you by Spotify. For the first time, eligible Spotify Premium top fans will have tickets to their favorite artist’s show set aside for them to purchase before they go on sale to the general public. Reserved is a Spotify Premium benefit that turns real fandom into first access. Visit Spotify.com/Reserved to learn more.

Role Model’s Reserved by Spotify tickets may be available to eligible US Spotify Premium subscribers through Ticketmaster. These fans will be notified by Spotify via email and app notification, and will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets during the Reserved presale.

On partnering with Spotify Reserved, Role Model said, “I’m happy I get to partner with Spotify to get tickets in the hands of real fans on my upcoming tour. I can’t wait to see everyone out there!”

ROLE MODEL 2026 TOUR DATES:

Wed, Sep 9 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Fri, Sep 11 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Sat, Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Freedom Mobile Arch

Tue, Sep 15 – Sandy, UT – The Plaza at America First Field

Wed, Sep 16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri, Sep 18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sat, Sep 19 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Sun, Sep 20 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Tue, Sep 22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Wed, Sep 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann

Fri, Sep 25 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sat, Sep 26 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sun, Sep 27 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Wed, Sep 30 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Thu, Oct 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie

Sat, Oct 3 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Sun, Oct 4 – Nashville, TN – The Truth

Tue, Oct 6 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed, Oct 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Fri, Oct 9 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat, Oct 10 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre

Mon, Oct 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue, Oct 13 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Thu, Oct 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre =

Fri, Oct 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre =

Sun, Oct 18 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley =

= Non Live Nation Date

EUROPEAN LEG

Thu, Feb 11 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

Sat, Feb 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Sun, Feb 14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Mon, Feb 15 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Wed, Feb 17 – Düsseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Fri, Feb 19 – Paris, France – Zénith Paris – La Villette

Mon, Feb 22 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Wed, Feb 24 – London, England – OVO Arena Wembley