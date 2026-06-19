Tay Keith, Hitmaking Producer Behind “Sicko Mode,” Dies At 29

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Brytavious Chambers, the Grammy-nominated producer known professionally as Tay Keith and one of the most influential hitmakers of the modern hip-hop era, has died. He was 29.

According to Nashville authorities, Chambers was found deceased in his apartment on June 18 following a welfare check. Officials said no foul play is suspected, and the cause of death has not yet been determined pending an autopsy.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Chambers emerged as one of hip-hop’s most sought-after producers during the late 2010s. His signature sound helped define a generation of rap music, earning him credits on some of the decade’s biggest hits.

Keith first gained widespread attention through his work with fellow Memphis native BlocBoy JB, producing the breakout hit “Look Alive” featuring Drake. His career quickly accelerated as artists across hip-hop and pop sought out his hard-hitting production style.

His credits include Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” Drake’s “Nonstop,” Eminem’s “Not Alike,” and countless tracks from artists such as Beyoncé, Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown, and Sexyy Red. “Sicko Mode” earned him a Grammy nomination in 2019, while his work on Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” brought him a second Grammy nomination in 2024.

Known for his instantly recognizable producer tag — “Tay Keith, f*** these n****s up” — Chambers became one of the most identifiable names behind the boards, helping shape the sound of contemporary hip-hop while maintaining strong ties to his Memphis roots.

In addition to his production work, Chambers co-founded Drumatized Music Group and was recognized as one of music’s rising business leaders. His influence extended well beyond chart success, as younger producers frequently cited him as an inspiration for a new generation of Southern hip-hop production.

News of his death prompted an outpouring of tributes from artists, producers, and fans across the music community, many recalling both his talent and his role in bringing Memphis’ sound to a global audience.

Though his career was cut tragically short, Keith leaves behind a catalog of music that helped define an era. From club anthems and chart-topping singles to Grammy-nominated productions, his fingerprints can be found on some of the most influential recordings of the past decade.

RIP