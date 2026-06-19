The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Dayna Goldfine And Dan Geller

Dayna Goldfine & Dan Geller are documentarians whose most recent film is “Peter Asher: Everywhereman.”
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dayna-goldfine-dan-geller/id1316200737?i=1000773284830
https://open.spotify.com/episode/424EC35VjWpPcMGMxAS1BZ?si=OGm1_S6PTZGjcFEgtG70jQ
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/dayna-goldfine-dan-geller-337049425
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/9b1c0388-de26-4bbe-b166-42b83a85df0b/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-dayna-goldfine-dan-geller