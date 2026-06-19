Touring Initiative Helping Emerging Artists Expands

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – One Night Live, the touring initiative created by Live Music Society (LMS) to provide crucial support for emerging artists and small independent venues, continues to expand its impact with a summer tour featuring Salt Lick Incubator artist Frail Talk. Live Music Society and its partners have now supported five tours in just 15 months, since launching One Night Live in the spring of 2025.

Produced in partnership with D-Tour, One Night Live was created in response to the ongoing economic challenges facing emerging artists and independent venues. The initiative brings together touring support, artist-development partnerships, and direct financial assistance to help us create more viable touring opportunities while strengthening connections between artists, venues, and local communities. A growing list of collaborations with organizations includes D-Tour, Salt Lick Incubator, Midtopia, Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present & Future, and, most recently, Folk Alliance International. Frail Talk marks One Night Live’s second tour of 2026, featuring a Salt Lick Incubator artist. The tour comes amid a busy time for Salt Lick, which recently announced Songs of U.S., a new video series celebrating America’s musical heritage ahead of the nation’s 250th birthday. Read more in Variety.

Most recently, One Night Live announced a new partnership with Folk Alliance International that will connect Official Showcase Artists with community-focused venues as they travel to the 2027 Folk Alliance International conference in Chicago. The collaboration marks a significant expansion of the initiative’s reach and underscores growing industry support for One Night Live’s artist-first touring model.

Frail Talk Tour Dates:

July 24 | Denver, CO | Blucifer’s First Rodeo Festival

July 29 | Duluth, MN | Quaker Meeting House

July 30 – August 1 | Appleton, WI | Mile of Music Festival

August 2 | Minneapolis | TBA

August 4 | Eau Claire, WI | TBA

August 5 | Milwaukee, WI | Cactus Club

August 6 | Madison, WI | Gamma Ray

August 8 | Chicago, IL | Color Club

August 9 | Indianapolis, IN | Hoosier Dome

August 11 | Newport, KY | Southgate House

August 12 | Columbus, OH | Rumba Cafe

August 13 | Pittsburgh, PA | Poetry Lounge

August 14 | Cleveland, OH | Happy Dog

August 15 | Louisville, KY | Monarch

August 16 | St. Louis, MO | TBA

August 17 | Wichita, KS | Nortons

August 20 | Breckenridge, CO | Breckenridge International Festival of Arts

Each One Night Live date is designed as a collaborative event, encouraging venues to include local artists on the bill and providing support through a shared door split and a stipend from Live Music Society to help offset marketing and production costs. Participating venues are invited to share feedback following each event, helping the program continue to evolve and better serve artists, venues, and fans.