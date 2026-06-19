Twin Cities First Large-Scale Outdoor Amphitheater Opens June 20 – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

SHAKOPEE, MN (CelebrityAccess) — Summer nights in Minnesota are known for their long stretches of daylight and comfortable evenings, making them ideal for outdoor concerts. Beginning June 20, music fans will have a new destination to enjoy them when Mystic Lake Amphitheater officially opens in Shakopee.

Overlooking the Minnesota River Valley, the new 19,000-capacity venue was designed specifically for live music and is expected to host more than 30 concerts, community events, and private gatherings each season. The opening marks a significant addition to Minnesota’s concert landscape, giving the market a large-scale outdoor venue capable of hosting major touring artists.

The inaugural season already features a diverse lineup that includes mgk, Bob Dylan, Jack Johnson, Hilary Duff, Chris Stapleton, Guns N’ Roses, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Iron Maiden, among others.

“Minnesota has always had a rich live music culture with incredible artists and passionate fans. Now, for the first time, it has a large-scale amphitheater built specifically for live music,” said Josh Lacey, Minnesota Market President for Live Nation. “For a venue this size, Mystic Lake Amphitheater feels remarkably intimate, and the views of the Minnesota River Valley are a special setting to take in a show. We hope Minnesotans walk through the gates and feel a sense of pride.”

Designed to create a closer connection between artists and audiences, the amphitheater offers sightlines that keep fans engaged whether they are standing in the pit, seated in reserved sections or enjoying the lawn. Artists and crews will also benefit from spacious backstage amenities, gathering spaces, and dressing rooms designed to accommodate life on the road.

The venue experience extends beyond the performance itself. Guests can arrive early to explore a large outdoor plaza featuring local food vendors, rotating food trucks and a variety of beverage options. Premium ticket holders will have access to The Backyard, a gathering area inspired by a classic American backyard, complete with BBQ-inspired fare, drinks and live DJ performances before select shows.

Fans seeking a more upscale experience can take advantage of elevated boxes and bunker suites located just 125 feet from the stage. Premium offerings also include access to Vinyl Room, a Japanese-inspired listening lounge featuring chef-driven menus and DJs spinning records before and after performances.

The amphitheater will officially debut on June 20 with Setting the Stage: An Evening of MN Music, Comedy & Community, a special opening-night celebration featuring an all-Minnesota lineup. Hosted by St. Paul native and *Saturday Night Live* cast member Tommy Brennan, the event will feature performances from Motion City Soundtrack, Ber, Rocket Club, and students from School of Rock, who will become the first artists to perform on the new stage. Minnesota icons Morris Day and The Time will close the evening.

Tickets for the opening event are priced at $20, with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Salt Cure Restaurant Recovery Fund.

“We’re beyond honored to be the beneficiary of such a meaningful gathering at Mystic Lake Amphitheater, and it means the world to us that this hospitality is being offered to struggling Minnesota restaurants,” said Stephanie March, co-founder of The Salt Cure Restaurant Recovery Fund. “The core of our mission is strengthening our community, and events like this, which bring people together, prove that we need these places to feed our souls every day.”

While attending the opening celebration, fans can also purchase $30 lawn tickets for select upcoming concerts. The promotion will also be available at the venue box office from noon to 6 p.m. on June 19 while supplies last.

Beyond entertainment, venue officials estimate Mystic Lake Amphitheater will generate an annual economic impact of approximately $138 million for the region, including $73 million in local spending and $11 million in tax revenue. The project has also created more than 800 local jobs across operations, hospitality, and security.

Sustainability was incorporated into the venue’s design and operations from the outset. An on-site Green Team will oversee recycling, composting, and post-show cleanup efforts, while free water refill stations, food donation programs and locally recoverable concession products are intended to reduce the venue’s environmental footprint.

“A project of this scale only happens when you work with great partners,” said Ned Abdul, President and CEO of Swervo Development Corp. “The City of Shakopee has gone above and beyond to make this a reality. As has our neighbor Canterbury Park and our naming rights holder Mystic Lake. Together, we have taken this from a concept to a place that will change the way people spend their summer nights.”

Located at 700 Canterbury Road in Shakopee, Mystic Lake Amphitheater offers complimentary general parking, premium parking upgrades, dedicated rideshare zones and shuttle service from Mystic Lake Casino Hotel on show nights. The venue is fully ADA-compliant and has earned KultureCity certification to better serve guests with sensory processing needs.