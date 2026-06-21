Ariana Grande Launches Brighter Days Ahead Foundation In Support Of Mental Health And LGBTQ+ Rights

LOS ANGELES — Superstar Ariana Grande has officially launched the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation, a new philanthropic venture designed to support, protect, and lift vulnerable communities. Officially unveiled in June 2026, the foundation channels funding to smaller, grassroots organizations across four main pillars: LGBTQ+ rights, mental health advocacy, civil liberties, and global emergency relief.

In a personal message shared on social media, Grande expressed her long-term vision for the nonprofit:

“Our mission is to support, protect, and provide resources for our vulnerable friends in need. This foundation will help expand and amplify the life-saving work of organizations I have been honored to support over the years.”

Rather than operating as a singular charitable program, the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation is divided into four distinct initiatives, each focusing on specific urgent societal needs:

The Protect & Defend Fund : Targets groups advocating for LGBTQ+ visibility, civil liberties, and reproductive rights. Notable beneficiaries include the Transgender Law Center, Lambda Legal, G.L.I.T.S., Elevated Access, and the Trans Youth Emergency Project.

: Targets groups advocating for LGBTQ+ visibility, civil liberties, and reproductive rights. Notable beneficiaries include the Transgender Law Center, Lambda Legal, G.L.I.T.S., Elevated Access, and the Trans Youth Emergency Project. The Heal & Dream Fund : Focuses on expanding access to mental health resources and community support networks. Grantees include Trans Lifeline, Jack.org, Backline, and the National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network.

: Focuses on expanding access to mental health resources and community support networks. Grantees include Trans Lifeline, Jack.org, Backline, and the National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network. The Seen & Celebrated Fund: Dedicated to amplifying LGBTQ+ voices, histories, and stories. The fund directly supports organizations like SAGE USA, TransLash Media, Transanta, the Gender Liberation Movement, and the Glisten Rainbow Library.

Dedicated to amplifying LGBTQ+ voices, histories, and stories. The fund directly supports organizations like SAGE USA, TransLash Media, Transanta, the Gender Liberation Movement, and the Glisten Rainbow Library. The Emergency Support Fund: Tailored for rapid humanitarian response and crisis relief worldwide. Early recipients of this fund include the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, Save the Children UK, New York Cares, Humanity Crew, and the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The foundation shares its name with Grande’s critically acclaimed 2025 short film and deluxe album reissue, *Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead*. Fans and advocacy groups alike have praised the rollout for its specific focus on transgender rights and direct financial backing of established, boots-on-the-ground organizations.

To jumpstart the foundation’s financial outreach, 100% of the net proceeds from select merchandise lines on Grande’s digital platforms are being donated directly to the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation to fund its inaugural grant cycle.