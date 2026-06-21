Canadian Labels Win Court Order Targeting YouTube Stream-Ripping Sites

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canada’s major record labels have secured a significant legal victory in their ongoing fight against online music piracy after a federal court ordered internet service providers to block access to a group of websites accused of facilitating unauthorized YouTube stream ripping.

The ruling, obtained by Sony Music Entertainment Canada, Universal Music Canada, and Warner Music Canada, targets several websites that allow users to convert YouTube videos into downloadable audio files. The labels argued that the services undermine legitimate streaming platforms and deprive artists, songwriters, and copyright owners of compensation.

The Federal Court of Canada agreed, finding that the operators of the sites were engaging in large-scale copyright infringement by enabling users to obtain permanent copies of music without authorization from rights holders.

Under the order, Canadian internet service providers will be required to block access to the identified domains, making them significantly more difficult for users in Canada to reach. The decision marks one of the most aggressive anti-piracy measures pursued by the Canadian music industry in recent years.

The labels welcomed the ruling, describing stream-ripping services as one of the largest remaining sources of music piracy worldwide. Industry groups have long argued that the websites exploit content made available through licensed streaming services while avoiding the royalty obligations that legitimate platforms face.

Stream ripping has been a particular concern for record companies because it allows users to convert music videos and other streamed content into downloadable files that can be stored and shared without compensation flowing back to creators and copyright owners.

While operators of stream-ripping platforms often attempt to evade enforcement by launching new domains or mirror sites, rights holders view blocking orders as an important tool for reducing traffic and disrupting access to infringing services.