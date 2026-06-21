Carlos Mencia Charged With 12 Felony Counts In California Tax Case

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Carlos Mencia has been arrested and charged with 12 felony counts related to alleged tax evasion, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors allege that Mencia, whose legal name is Ned Arnel Holness, failed to file both personal and corporate state tax returns between 2019 and 2024, concealing approximately $8.7 million in income during that period. Authorities claim the unreported earnings resulted in more than $300,000 in unpaid California state taxes.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced the charges during a press conference, describing the comedian as one of the state’s largest alleged tax delinquents. Mencia faces six felony counts tied to personal income taxes and six additional felony counts related to corporate tax filings.

Authorities arrested Mencia at his Encino home on June 18. He was being held on $250,000 bail and was expected to make his first court appearance this week. If convicted on all counts, he could face more than a decade in prison in addition to repayment of taxes, interest, and potential penalties.

According to prosecutors, the California Franchise Tax Board sent Mencia 78 notices regarding delinquent tax obligations over the six years. Investigators allege he failed to respond to any of them. The case marks the first prosecution brought by the District Attorney’s newly formed Business Tax Fraud Unit.

Mencia rose to prominence in the early 2000s through stand-up comedy, television appearances, and his Comedy Central series Mind of Mencia, which ran from 2005 to 2008. While once one of the most visible comedians in the country, his career later became overshadowed by allegations that he used material originating with other comedians, claims he consistently denied.

As of Friday, Mencia had not publicly entered a plea, and his attorney had not issued a public statement regarding the charges. The allegations involve state tax filings only, and prosecutors said they were unaware of any federal tax action connected to the case at this time.