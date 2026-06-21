Concertgoer Dies After Fall During Goose Show At Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — A 51-year-old man died Saturday night after falling from an elevated area during a performance by the Connecticut jam band Goose at Madison Square Garden, according to New York City police.

The New York Post reports authorities said officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 9:51 p.m. and found a 51-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive inside the arena. Police said the injuries were consistent with a fall from an elevated position. The man was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of family members.

The incident occurred during the second night of Goose’s sold-out two-night stand at Madison Square Garden, a milestone engagement for the fast-rising band, which has grown from Connecticut club dates to headlining some of the country’s most prominent venues.

Following the show, Goose released a statement on social media.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show,” the band said. “We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support.”

Witnesses reported that venue personnel quickly responded to the scene and cleared seating sections near where the incident occurred. The concert ultimately continued and concluded later in the evening.

Madison Square Garden has not publicly commented on the circumstances surrounding the fall. Authorities have not indicated that foul play is suspected, and the incident remains under investigation.