Ice Cube’s BIG3 Basketball League To Stream Live On Fubo Sports Network For 2026 Season

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) and BIG3, the premier global 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, today announced an agreement to stream the league’s 2026 season live on Fubo Sports Network, Fubo’s FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel.

Beginning June 20, Fubo Sports Network will stream 16 live games for the duration of Season 9, with two games each week. Through the agreement, Fubo Sports Network will also be home to BIG3’s library of over 100 archived game telecasts from Seasons 6 through 8.

“BIG3 has made waves across the basketball world since its debut, and we can’t wait to bring the hype to Fubo Sports Network audiences for Season 9,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios, Fubo. “Ice Cube is an iconic figure across entertainment and beyond, making him the perfect partner for our growing live sports programming lineup from basketball to combat sports and more.”

“The way fans consume sports continues to evolve, and this partnership allows us to meet them where they are,” said Nikki Ambrifi, head of sales & sponsorships, BIG3. “Together with Fubo, we’re delivering greater reach, deeper engagement and an enhanced viewing experience for both existing and future BIG3 fans.”

BIG3 will stream on Fubo Sports Network, as part of Fubo’s subscription packages that aggregate more than 400 live sports, news, and entertainment networks and for free on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu + Live TV, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex, Xumo Play, TCL Channels, TCL Live TV and Tablo TV. Fubo Sports Network is also available on over-the-air (OTA) stations in nearly 100 U.S. markets.

The announcement comes as BIG3 prepares for its highly anticipated ninth season, which tipped off June 20 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles (Inglewood) before traveling to cities across the country throughout the summer.

BIG3 has carved out a unique lane at the intersection of basketball, entertainment, and culture – featuring Hall of Famers, former NBA and college basketball stars, and the most competitive 3-on-3 basketball in the world.