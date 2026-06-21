James Burrows, Legendary TV Director Behind Cheers And Friends, Dies At 85

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — James Burrows, the Emmy-winning television director and producer who worked on iconic series such as Cheers, Taxi, Friends, Frasier and Will & Grace, has died. He was 85. His family confirmed that Burrows passed away peacefully on June 19, surrounded by loved ones.

While his name may not have been familiar to every television viewer, his work certainly was. Over a career spanning more than five decades, Burrows directed more than 1,000 episodes of television and helped shape some of the most successful and beloved comedy series in television history. He earned 11 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Directors Guild of America Awards.

Born in Los Angeles in 1940, Burrows was the son of legendary writer and director Abe Burrows. After studying at Oberlin College and Yale University, he began his television career in the 1970s, working on series including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Bob Newhart Show and Laverne & Shirley.

His breakthrough came with Taxi, but it was Cheers that cemented his place in television history. Burrows co-created the series and directed the vast majority of its episodes, helping transform a modest sitcom set in a Boston bar into one of the most celebrated television comedies ever produced.

Throughout the following decades, Burrows became the go-to director for hit sitcoms, lending his talents to Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace, The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, NewsRadio, Mike & Molly and dozens of others. He was especially known for directing pilot episodes, helping establish the tone and chemistry that often determined whether a series would succeed.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from across the entertainment industry. The cast of Friends remembered Burrows as a mentor and father figure who helped guide them through the early years of the show’s success. Jennifer Aniston said he “held me through the hardest and the best times,” while David Schwimmer credited him with bringing out the best in every actor he worked with.

His influence extended far beyond the actors and writers he worked with. In 2015, the Directors Guild of America honored Burrows with its Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing a career that helped shape the art of television comedy.

For audiences, James Burrows may not have been the face on the screen, but for generations of television fans, he was one of the people most responsible for the laughter that came from it.

RIP