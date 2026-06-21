Sketchers Partners With Globally Acclaimed Artist Romero Britto

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Skechers is uplifting the world with colors and comfort this spring with world-renowned artist Romero Britto, founder of the Happy Art Movement. Bursting with vivid patterns and bold, expressive designs, the Skechers x Britto capsule transforms the artist’s iconic visual language into wearable art across a vibrant assortment of footwear for men, women, and kids, as well as apparel and accessories for women.

“I love how my art can be an instrument that can bring people joy and do good for millions. And I love working with Skechers—a brand that knows that you’re always happy when you’re comfortable,” said Romero Britto. “Skechers is passionate about making people of every age feel and look great,” added Lucas Vidal, CEO of Britto. “With Britto’s happy art on their product, this new capsule offers the best of both worlds: feel-good looks that can inspire and delight families everywhere.”

“Romero Britto’s larger-than-life vision is taking our collection to a new level—both through his instantly recognizable designs and passionate global following,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “He’s a revered visionary whose world-renowned studio has attracted dignitaries, celebrities and art patrons from around the globe for decades—and we believe his legendary work on our styles has created the most cheerful collection people can walk in and wear this year, from our debut to a planned second Britto capsule that will offer a reimagined palette of his signature designs for winter.”

Brazilian-born and Miami-made, Romero Britto is the most licensed artist in the world and recognized for his vibrant interpretation of Cubism and Pop Art through bold shapes, expressive forms, and uplifting color palettes. Through acrylic and oil paintings, life-size sculptures, and large-scale art installations, Britto’s distinctive artistic style has connected with fans, collectors, and global brands alike—from designing for events like the Super Bowl, Olympics, and FIFA World Cup to creating the largest monumental sculpture in London’s Hyde Park history. Followed by more than three million people across social media, Britto’s portraits have included everyone from the Royal Family of England and Madonna to the Obamas and many more.