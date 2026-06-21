Uptown Records Relaunches Under Republic Collective In 40th Anniversary Year

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – In its milestone 40th anniversary year, the iconic Uptown Records has officially relaunched under the Republic Collective umbrella, ushering in a bold new era for the legendary label.

Industry veteran Danielle Price Sanders will helm the relaunch as President of Uptown Records and Executive Vice President of Republic Collective. Joining the executive leadership team is Natina Nimene, who has been named Executive Vice President of Urban Audience and Artist Relations for Republic Collective.

Originally founded in 1986 by the visionary Andre Harrell, Uptown Records shaped the sound of a generation, launching the careers of cultural icons including Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, The Notorious B.I.G., Heavy D, and Guy.

“Andre Harrell built one of the most influential record companies in music history,” said Danielle Price Sanders. “As part of Republic Collective, the refreshed Uptown Records will honor that legacy by fiercely focusing on developing the next generation of artists. We look forward to working in close coordination with our sister labels under the umbrella, including Def Jam, led by Tunji Balogun and Kevin Lipson.”

The powerhouse label returns to the forefront with a rapidly growing, dynamic roster featuring Yung Miami, G Herbo, Trap Dickey, Sunkis, 9B Meechie, and multi-platinum producer ATL Jacob.

* Yung Miami: Leading the charge for the label’s relaunch, her hit single “Spend Dat” achieved massive chart success, peaking at No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 to mark her first solo Top 40 entry. The track also soared to No. 25 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs and No. 34 on Hot Hip-Hop/R&B Songs.

“Uptown already feels like home as I continue to build my solo career,” stated Yung Miami.

* G Herbo: The Chicago heavyweight made waves with his Uptown-released album Lil Herb, which debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Albums chart and features the platinum-certified anthem “Went Legit.”

* Trap Dickey: The rising star’s project The Ville has generated immense traction. The standout track “Down South” (featuring Key Glock) has surpassed 25 million streams and launched as the No. 2 most-added track at Urban radio.