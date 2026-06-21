VENU Announces Regent Bank As Official Naming Rights Partner Of Premier Amphitheater

COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – Venu Holding Corporation (VENU), owner, operator, and developer of premium live entertainment destinations, today announced that Regent Bank has secured the naming rights to the Company’s highly-anticipated amphitheater located in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Formerly known as Sunset Amphitheater at Broken Arrow, Regent Bank Amphitheater is unlike anything built in the region. VENU® and Regent Bank’s multi-million-dollar alliance underscores a commitment to experience-driven destinations that bring the community together under one roof. Targeted to open in Fall 2026 with a capacity of 12,500, Regent Bank Amphitheater is poised to become the premier live entertainment destination in Oklahoma and a generational cultural anchor for the region.

“Finding the right naming rights partner is about finding someone who believes in what you are building as much as you do,” said JW Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU. “Regent Bank believes in Broken Arrow and the greater region. They believe in this venue. And they believe that live entertainment done right can change not only a community but an entire industry. That is exactly who we wanted standing next to us. I am excited and grateful to introduce the Regent Bank Amphitheater.”

“Regent Bank was built on the belief that community banking means actually showing up for your community,” said Sean Kouplen, Chairman & CEO, Regent Bank. “Broken Arrow is proof of that. Partnering with VENU on this venue is one of the most visible expressions of that commitment we have ever made — and we could not be more proud of what is coming.”

The partnership was facilitated in collaboration with Connect Partnership Group.

Oklahoma is one of the most dynamic and underserved live entertainment markets in the American heartland. Broken Arrow, ranked among some of the top places to live in the US, sits at the center of a region hungry for a dynamic entertainment destination. Regent Bank Amphitheater aims to deliver exactly that, a next-generation, immersive, omni-content experience unlike anything built in Oklahoma.

Central to the experience will be VENU’s signature Luxe FireSuites®, offering the most exclusive ownership opportunity in Oklahoma live entertainment, alongside the Aikman Owners Club, built in partnership with 3x Super Bowl Champion and entrepreneur Troy Aikman. With its year-round omni-content programming model, next-generation immersive technology, and premium food, beverage, and hospitality offerings, Regent Bank Amphitheater is designed to deliver experiences unlike anything fans have seen.