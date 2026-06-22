Boy George Brings New Karma To NYC For Pride And Helps Launch Artist Included

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Artist Included, a new artist-first music and technology company founded by entrepreneur Paul “PK” Kemsley and entertainment attorney and film producer, Jeremy Rosen, officially launches with a mission to help iconic artists reclaim creative participation, ownership, and long-term value in their music.

Built around ethical, artist-approved voice AI, Artist Included is creating a new model for legendary artists to reimagine classic recordings and create new, artist-owned masters for today’s market.

To mark the launch, Artist Included is releasing a new recording of Culture Club’s “Karma Chameleon” featuring Boy George, in partnership with BMG, timed to coincide with Boy George’s 65th birthday. This is not a synthetic AI recording. Boy George performed the new vocal in the studio, with artist-approved and ethical technology used to support the final recording — not replace the artist.

It is the first of many planned releases with legendary artists, as Artist Included works with artists from the 1960s through the 2000s to create new recordings and unlock commercial opportunities across the various streaming platforms, sync, film, TV, advertising, gaming, brand partnerships, sponsorships, exclusive vinyl releases,, direct-to-fan campaigns, foreign-language versions, remixes, tokenization, Dolby Atmos, and trailerized formats — helping unlock future value to actually benefit the original artists and creators for a refreshing change.

“For decades, artists created the soundtrack to our lives while much of the long-term value moved away from the original creators,” said Kemsley, Co-Founder and CEO of Artist Included. “Artist Included was built to help reverse that dynamic. This is not about replacing artists or exploiting old catalogs — it is about helping artists create new ones. Used responsibly, AI can become one of the most powerful creative tools the music industry has ever seen.”

Rosen, Co-Founder of Artist Included, added: “The future of AI in music must put artists at the center — creatively, ethically, and economically. Artist Included is building a model where artists control and participate directly in the future value created from their music, voice, brand, and legacy. All ego aside, we are shifting the narrative from piracy to partnership; a timely AI reframe.”

Boy George, who collaborated closely with the company on the launch release, added: “Revisiting Karma Chameleon in this way was emotional and creatively inspiring. The goal was never to replace the original — it was to celebrate it and let the song keep evolving for new audiences.”

The acclaimed singer also made a surprise appearance on Friday night at the Stonewall Inn, walking into the DJ booth and stopping the music to play the new release of “Karma Chameleon,” which was released on Artist Included. He gave crowds at the historic West Village spot a show for over an hour, playing a mixture of house and electronic pop. The drop in doubled as a Pride celebration with George saying to the crowd, “Show me how queer you are,” to a room of cheers.