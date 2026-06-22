Clive Davis, Legendary Music Executive and Hitmaker, Dies at 94

MANHATTAN (CelebrityAccess) – Clive Davis, the iconic record executive who helped shape the sound of modern popular music and launched the careers of some of the industry’s biggest stars, has died at the age of 94. Davis died on June 22, 2026, at his home in Manhattan, according to reports.

A towering figure in the music business for more than six decades, Davis was widely regarded as one of the most influential executives in recording history. He was known for his uncanny ability to identify talent and guide artists to global success, helping to define generations of pop, rock, and R&B music.

Born April 4, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York, Davis began his professional life as a lawyer before entering the music business through Columbia Records. He quickly rose through the ranks, becoming president of Columbia Records in 1967, where he steered the label into the rock era.

During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in signing and developing artists such as Janis Joplin, Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Chicago, and Aerosmith.

After leaving Columbia, Davis founded Arista Records in 1974, where he oversaw the careers of a wide range of artists including Barry Manilow, Aretha Franklin, and Dionne Warwick. He later launched J Records, which helped introduce Alicia Keys to the world with her highly successful debut album

Davis is perhaps best known for discovering Whitney Houston and guiding her rise to become one of the best-selling artists of all time. His influence extended across genres and generations, with a roster that included Simon & Garfunkel, Pink Floyd, and many others.

He also played a role in shaping the careers of artists emerging from television talent shows, including winners and finalists from American Idol.

Over the course of his career, Davis earned numerous accolades, including five Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 as a non-performer.

Known in the industry simply as “Clive,” he was as famous for his lavish pre-Grammy parties as he was for his musical instincts, cementing his reputation as both tastemaker and cultural figure.

Davis leaves behind a legacy that reshaped the music industry, bridging eras and genres with an ear for timeless talent. His work not only produced countless hits but also defined the careers of artists whose music continues to resonate worldwide.

Rest In Power.