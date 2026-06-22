Mýa Signs with WME For WW Representation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – WME announced today that it has signed GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, SAG Award-winning actress, dancer, creator, producer, and entrepreneur Mýa for worldwide representation in all areas.

WME will work with her across music, touring, brand partnerships, film, television, theater, documentary, licensing, publishing, fashion, wellness, lifestyle, and new business opportunities.

The signing comes as Mýa releases her latest studio album, RETROSPECT, which arrived May 15 via Planet 9/Virgin Music Group. The project marks her first full-length album in eight years and draws from the funk, soul, R&B, and dance influences that have shaped her sound across more than 25 years.

Since her 1998 debut, Mýa has built a catalog that includes “It’s All About Me,” “Case of the Ex,” “My Love Is Like… Wo,” Free,” “Best of Me,” “Movin’ On,” “Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are)” with Pras and Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and the global No. 1 hit “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, and P!nk. “Lady Marmalade” earned Mýa a Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

In addition to her music career, Mýa has established herself across film, television, and documentary. She appeared in the Academy Award-winning feature Chicago as part of its SAG Award-winning ensemble cast. Her additional screen and documentary credits include Cursed, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, Shall We Dance?, “NCIS,” “Dancing with the Stars,” Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, and “Voices of Hope ~ Words of Wisdom” by Dr. Jane Goodall.

Through her imprint Planet 9, Mýa has released multiple projects while maintaining creative control and a direct relationship with her global fanbase, including the GRAMMY®-nominated album Smoove Jones. Beyond music and screen work, she has expanded her creative footprint across philanthropy, fashion, beauty, wellness, and vegan lifestyle.