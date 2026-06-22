Senate Judiciary Committee Advances NO FAKES Act Targeting AI Voice and Likeness Misuse

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced the NO FAKES Act, a major step toward federal protections against the unauthorized use of artificial intelligence to replicate a person’s voice, image, or likeness.

The legislation is aimed at addressing growing concerns across the entertainment and technology industries about deepfakes and AI-generated impersonations being used without consent. The bill would create a federal right-of-publicity-style protection, giving individuals greater legal control over digital replicas of their identities, particularly in cases involving commercial use or deceptive content.

Supporters of the measure argue that it is necessary as AI tools become more advanced and widely accessible, making it easier to clone voices or create realistic synthetic performances. The entertainment industry, including artists, actors, and creators, has pushed for clearer rules to prevent unauthorized digital replication that could affect careers and personal reputations.

Under the committee’s current framework, individuals would be able to take legal action against the use of their digital likeness in certain unauthorized contexts. The proposal also attempts to balance protections with First Amendment considerations, including carveouts for parody, journalism, and other forms of protected speech.

The NO FAKES Act still has a long path ahead before becoming law, but approval from the Senate Judiciary Committee marks one of the most significant early milestones for the bill as lawmakers continue shaping national policy around AI-generated content.