Talkhouse Expands Into Recorded Music With Launch of Talkhouse Records

AMAGANSETT, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Talkhouse, the artist-driven media company known for its conversations between musicians and filmmakers, has expanded into recorded music with the creation of Talkhouse Records, a new independent label focused on live performances.

According to the label’s official site, Talkhouse Records is built around documenting “live performances at Stephen Talkhouse,” a longstanding music venue in Amagansett, New York.

The label’s concept centers on capturing music as it happens in the room, rather than producing traditional studio recordings. It aims to “preserve the atmosphere and spontaneity” of performances in front of an audience.

The debut release, titled Talkhouse Summer Sessions Vol. 1, compiles eight live performances recorded over the course of a single summer season at the venue.

Artists featured on the project include:

* The Bogmen

* Karina Rykman

* G.E. Smith

* Nancy Atlas

* Andy Frasco & The U.N.

* and others from the local and touring live music circuit

Each track was recorded in front of a live audience, with the release described by the label as “not a studio album” but “a document of nights that happened once.” The project is being issued as a limited vinyl pressing, marking the first physical release from Talkhouse Records.

Talkhouse Records is closely tied to the Stephen Talkhouse venue, which has hosted both local and internationally known performers since 1987.

In addition, a portion of the proceeds from the first release will support MusiCares, a nonprofit that assists music professionals.