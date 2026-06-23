800 Pound Gorilla Enters Into Distribution Deal With Comedy Central Records

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Nashville-based comedy powerhouse 800 Pound Gorilla proudly announced a partnership as the new official audio distributor for Comedy Central Records, uniting an impressive roster of acclaimed comedy talent under one banner for the first time. The deal brings together celebrated catalogs from comedians including Nate Bargatze, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Patton Oswalt, Big Jay Oakerson, Kyle Kinane, Mark Normand, and Sam Morril, and many more, marking a major expansion of 800 Pound Gorilla’s growing influence in the stand-up comedy world.

By consolidating these fan-favorite releases into a single distribution ecosystem, the partnership strengthens discoverability, streaming reach, and long-term audience engagement for some of modern comedy’s most recognizable voices while reinforcing 800 Pound Gorilla’s role as a leading force in comedy production, distribution, and digital media.

Damion Greiman, Co-Founder of 800 Pound Gorilla Media, shares, “Comedy Central’s stand-up catalog is legendary, and we are excited to bring it to the next generation of stand-up comedy fans.” Ryan Bitzer, 800 Pound Gorilla Media Co-Founder, adds, “Bringing Comedy Central into 800 Pound Gorilla’s family has been a goal of the company since the beginning. With over 60% of stand-up audio being distributed through this team, we can now bring together the catalogues of the most notable names in comedy.”

The company has similar partnerships with Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network, Nate Bargatze’s Nateland Entertainment, and All Things Comedy.

800 Pound Gorilla will celebrate its 10th anniversary this summer at the iconic Just For Laughs Montréal festival. The milestone marks a decade of shaping the modern comedy landscape through stand-up specials, digital distribution, podcasts, and groundbreaking partnerships — more details to be shared soon.