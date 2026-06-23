98 Degrees Sign With Independent Artist Group

LONDON (vip-booking) – US vocal group 98 Degrees has signed with Independent Artist Group (IAG) for worldwide representation.

The multi-platinum act, consisting of brothers Drew and Nick Lachey alongside Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre, will be represented by IAG agents Craig Buck, Sharon Richardson and Jarred Arfa.

Formed in the 1990s, 98 Degrees has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide and achieved multiple gold and platinum certifications. The group is known for hits including “The Hardest Thing,” “I Do (Cherish You),” “Because of You,” and “Thank God I Found You.”

The quartet has maintained an active touring presence in recent years.

The signing further expands Independent Artist Group’s artist roster. The agency represents a range of established touring acts, including Metallica, Billy Joel, The Smashing Pumpkins and Rod Stewart. Recent additions to the agency’s roster include The Temptations, Slayer, Mastodon, Kerry King and Anthrax.

In 2023, the group released its first studio album in more than a decade, Full Circle, featuring newly recorded versions of several of its best-known songs alongside new original material. The release reached the Top 10 of the iTunes Album Chart.