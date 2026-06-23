Adam Tiron Named General Manager Of Africori

Johannesburg, June 19th 2026 – Adam Tiran has been named as the new General Manager of Africori, part of the independent distribution and label services arm of Warner Music Group (WMG). Tiran will be based in Johannesburg and report to Simon Robson, President, EMEA, Recorded Music, WMG.

Under Tiran’s leadership, Africori plans to accelerate its investment in local talent, enhance its comprehensive suite of artist services, and deepen its footprint across East, West, and Southern Africa.

A founding member of the Africori team, who has worked at the company for more than 13 years, Tiran was previously Director of Operations and International Lead. In those roles, he was instrumental in navigating the company’s expansion across key regional markets and managing its strategic integration with WMG, which fully acquired Africori earlier this year following an initial majority investment stake in 2022.

Throughout his tenure, Tiran has championed the international trajectories of some of the continent’s most defining musical voices, managing high-profile projects and collaborations for artists including Blxckie, Focalistic, Kelvin Momo, Jux, Marioo, Master KG, Rexxie and Sjava.

Tiran brings a unique duality of executive infrastructure and grassroots musical intuition to the role. A British-South African music executive, label owner, and DJ, he began his career in London’s music scene before dedicating over a decade to building the African music ecosystem.

He represents Africori at advisory events such as the Music Business Lab to foster future industry entrepreneurs, and is the founder of Outer South, an independent record label and creative hub dedicated to artist development for alternative Afro-fusion talent.

Adam Tiran, General Manager, Africori, says: “I’m proud and energized to step into this role at such a transformative moment for African music. Having been part of Africori’s journey for over a decade, my focus remains rooted in our foundational vision: empowering independent African artists to build sustainable global careers. We’ll continue to amplify our artists’ voices on the world stage while fiercely respecting and investing in the local cultures that birth them.”

Simon Robson, President, EMEA, Recorded Music, WMG adds: “Adam’s deep understanding of the African music landscape, coupled with his proven track record in artist development, makes him the natural choice to lead Africori into its next chapter. As African music continues to captivate global audiences, Adam’s vision and operational expertise will ensure our artists receive the world-class support, distribution, and visibility they deserve.”