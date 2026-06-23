American Idol Champ Hannah Harper Signs With WME For Global Representation

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Hannah Harper, American Idol’s Season 24 champion, signs with WME for global representation.

At just 9 years old, Harper embarked on her musical journey with her family’s bluegrass gospel group, The Harper Family. This musical heritage passed down through generations and set the stage for Harper’s profound passion for songwriting and music ministry. The Missouri native later became a worship leader at a local church. Now a solo act, the 19 Recordings/Atlantic Records artist combines years of performing experience with her uniquely personal insights that reflect her faith, family, and motherhood journey.

“It’s a blessing to work alongside people who share the same goal: creating great music, serving others well, and pointing people to Jesus along the way. I immediately connected with Morgan Kenney’s vision, heart, and the way she champions the people she serves,” shared Harper. “I’m honored to be represented by WME and excited to see what doors this partnership may open. Grateful is an understatement.”

“I have tremendous admiration for Hannah. Her authenticity is rooted in her unwavering faith and strong family values. She possesses a rare combination of artistry, character and star power that resonates both on and off the stage,” said WME’s Kenney. “We are honored to welcome her to WME and look forward to helping build the next chapter of her already remarkable journey.”

Harper’s Idol audition song, “String Cheese,” connected deeply with audiences, generating more than 120 million on-demand views, leaving Carrie Underwood to opine her voice “just makes everything sound just beautiful and tender and like a lullabye.” The original song showcases her heartfelt story as a 25-year-old mother of three facing post-partum depression while tackling motherhood day-to-day.

Following her American Idol win, the singer-songwriter hits the road supporting Brad Paisley’s Live 2026 Tour and Lauren Alaina’s The Stages Tour on select dates this fall.

Harper is represented by WME agents Alex Sera, Carlile Willett, and Kenney