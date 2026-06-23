Andy Grammer Announces Greater Than PT. II: A One Man Show Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum artist, podcaster and critically acclaimed songwriter Andy Grammer announces today the return of his celebrated solo concert experience with the Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show tour – a new run of intimate headline dates kicking off this November. The fall/winter run follows directly on the heels of Grammer’s 24-date U.S. summer Big Stupid Hearts tour, which will kick off July 25 and continue through August. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale on Friday, June 26th at 10am local time.

The tour is a sequel to his fan-favorite Greater Than: A One Man Show, this new chapter finds Grammer returning to the stripped-down, story-driven format that has become a signature of his live career — blending his biggest hits with the kind of candid, communal storytelling that has defined his connection with audiences for over a decade.

Just last week Grammer announced he will be releasing a brand new song “Best Hearts” on July 10th – which will be his first new song of 2026.

The past year has also marked a meaningful new chapter for Grammer as a storyteller and community-builder with the launch of his podcast Showing Up With Andy Grammer. Premiering in April 2026, the weekly series expands the heart-first ethos that has long defined his music into a funny, raw, and deeply human space for long-form conversation, intimate musical offerings, and stories of kindness, service, creativity, resilience, and connection.

Each episode features Grammer in conversation with guests who model what it means to “show up,” while also spotlighting listener-nominated everyday heroes through bespoke songs written and performed live on set. Recent guests have included Hospice Nurse Julie, Derek Hough, Justin Willman, Lewis Howes, Skylar Grey, Arthur C. Brooks, Rainn Wilson, Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East, further cementing the show as a natural extension of Grammer’s mission to bring people together through honesty, optimism, and heart.

GREATER THAN PT. II: A ONE MAN SHOW – New Tour dates

FALL/WINTER 2026 DATES

Tue, Nov 3rd Nashua, NH Nashua Center For The Arts

Wed, Nov 4th Rockport, MA Shalin Liu Performance Center

Fri, Nov 6th Cranston, RI Park Theatre and Event Center

Sat, Nov 7th Hanover, PA Eichelberger Performing Arts Center

Sun, Nov 8th Bethlehem, PA Zoellner Arts Center – Baker Hall**

Tue, Nov 10th Lexington, MA Cary Hall

Wed, Nov 11th Troy, NY Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Fri, Nov 13th Akron, OH Goodyear Theater

Sat, Nov 14th Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Sun, Nov 15th Bloomington, IL Bloomington Center For the Performing Arts

Tue, Nov 17th Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place

Wed, Nov 18th Iowa City, IA The Englert Theatre #Onsale on July 10th

Sat, Nov 28th Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA Sunset Center**

Mon, Nov 30th Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre**

Wed, Dec 2nd Scottsdale, AZ Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts

Fri, Dec 4th Medford, OR Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts

Sat, Dec 5th Salem, OR Elsinore Theatre

Sun, Dec 6th Redding, CA Cascade Theatre #Onsale on July 1st

Wed, Dec 9th Boise, ID The Egyptian Theatre

Fri, Dec 11th Folsom, CA Harris Center for the Arts

Sun, Dec 13th San Luis Obispo, CA Fremont Theater

BIG STUPID HEARTS SUMMER HEADLINE TOUR

Sat, Jul 25th Blaine, MN 3M Open Swings & Strings

Sun, Jul 26th Rohnert Park, CA Green Music Center – Weill Hall

Mon, Jul 27th Highland, CA Yaamava’ Theater

Thu, Jul 30th Sandpoint, ID The Festival at Sandpoint

Fri, Jul 31st Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sun, Aug 2nd Grand Junction, CO Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Mon, Aug 3rd Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series

Tue, Aug 4th Arvada, CO Arvada Center

Thu, Aug 6th North Kansas City, MO Voodoo at Harrah’s Kansas City

Sat, Aug 8th Kannapolis, NC Village Park Amphitheater

Sun, Aug 9th Sugar Hill, GA The Bowl at Sugar Hill

Tue, Aug 11th Louisville, KY Iroquois Amphitheater

Wed, Aug 12th Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Fri, Aug 14th Council Bluffs, IA Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove

Sat, Aug 15th New Lenox, IL New Lenox Performing Arts Pavilion

Sun, Aug 16th Windsor, ON The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Tue, Aug 18th Fairlee, VT Lake Morey Resort

Wed, Aug 19th Sidney, ME Bowl in the Pines

Fri, Aug 21st Lewiston, NY Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

Sat, Aug 22nd Freehold, NJ ParkStage

Sun, Aug 23rd Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Fri, Aug 28th Mitchell, SD Corn Palace Festival

Sat, Aug 29th Tulsa, OK Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sun, Aug 30th Longview, TX Belcher Center