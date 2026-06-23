FEMCountry Hosts All Female Stage at ‘A Prelude To the 4th’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – As part of Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, FEMcountry will present an all-female, musical line-up in ‘A Prelude to the Fourth’ at Walk of Fame Park beginning at noon on Friday, July 3, featuring artists Brittney Spencer, Ashland Craft, Kylie Frey, Denitia, and Madison Hughes.

“I’m incredibly excited to present FEMcountry’s all-female stage as part of Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th celebration,” said Leslie Fram, co-founder of FEMcountry. “This special ‘Prelude to the Fourth’ is a powerful way to spotlight some of the most talented women in country music – Brittney, Ashland, Kylie, Denitia, and Madison Hughes – on such an iconic stage. At FEMcountry, our mission is to create meaningful opportunities and visible platforms for female artists, and this Independence Day weekend event perfectly embodies that spirit of celebration, unity, and elevating women’s voices in our genre.”

The Southwest Airlines® Stage at the Amazon Family Fun Zone, featuring FEMcountry artists with emcee Amber Anderson and DJ Sister Sprouse, includes:

12:00 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. Madison Hughes

1:00 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. Denitia

2:00 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. Kylie Frey

3:00 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. Ashland Craft

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Brittney Spencer

The afternoon is part of Music City’s America 250 celebration, which showcases some of Music City’s standout talent and vibrant music scene, with more than 30 local artists, bands, and DJs performing across five stages over two days, featuring a diverse range of musical styles.