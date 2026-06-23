Frontiers Label Group Announce Senior Leadership Promotions Across UK Operations

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Frontiers Label Group has announced a series of executive promotions as the company continues to expand its global operations, artist development efforts, and communications strategy.

Leo Nicholas has been promoted to Managing Director, UK, where he will oversee the company’s activities in the market while continuing to lead A&R for FLG Records. Since joining Frontiers in 2024, Nicholas has played a key role in signings including Skunk Anansie, As It Is, Kid Bookie, The XCERTS, Greywind, and Steel Panther. His work with Skunk Anansie recently helped deliver the band’s highest-ever UK chart position, with its latest album debuting at No. 7.

Aldo Lonobile has been elevated to Vice President, Global A&R. A longtime member of the Frontiers team, Lonobile will oversee worldwide A&R operations, including talent scouting, artist development, and signing strategy. The musician, songwriter, and producer has spent more than a decade with the company and has worked with artists including Geoff Tate, Robin McAuley, Ronnie Romero, and Zak Stevens.

Martina Palermo has been promoted to Global Head of PR. Since joining Frontiers in 2024, she has led international publicity campaigns across Europe, the UK, and North America. Prior to Frontiers, Palermo held positions at Universal Music Group, BMG, and Raw Power Management, working on campaigns for artists such as Metallica, Volbeat, Bullet For My Valentine, Pixies, and Suede.

“Among the things that make me most proud at Frontiers is seeing talented people grow, take responsibility and shine with their own light,” said Frontiers Label Group founder and president Serafino Perugino. “As the company continues to evolve and expand around the world, these promotions are an important step in building the leadership team that will guide Frontiers into its next chapter.”