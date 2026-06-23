Jenna Wilson Joins Tape Room Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Independent publishing leader Tape Room Music announces the addition of Jenna Wilson to the team, taking the role of Coordinator and reporting directly to Director, A&R Caroline Hodson.

“Jenna has already proven herself as a great addition to the Tape Room team,” shares Hodson. “Her passion for country music and the people who create it was evident when we met her. We are happy to have her on board!”

Wilson has experience across publishing administration, royalty operations, artist management and A&R support through work with Capitol Christian Music Group, Warner Chappell Music and Neon Coast. Her background includes songwriter administration, catalog management, co-write coordination and creative development support.

Originally from Southern California, she moved to Nashville to pursue a career in the music industry and graduated from Belmont University with a degree in Music Business. Passionate about the intersection of creativity and business, Wilson is dedicated to supporting songwriters, artists and the teams behind the music.

Kicking off the year with three back-to-back No. 1s by mid-January, Tape Room Music has celebrated 60 chart-topping hits, with 10 songs currently in the top 40 at country radio, further solidifying its reputation for country chart prominence.