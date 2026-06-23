Kylie Minogue And Quentin Tarantino Set To Star In Tangled Up In Blue

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Kylie Minogue and Quentin Tarantino are set to share the screen in Tangled Up in Blue, a new feature from Welsh filmmaker Jamie Adams that is already shooting in Wales.

The film marks a rare acting turn for Tarantino, who is stepping in front of the camera rather than directing, while Minogue returns to acting after decades of global pop success. Reports say the pair have been filming scenes in the seaside town of Porthcawl, including sequences set around a funeral and wake.

Named after Bob Dylan’s 1975 song, the project is being kept largely under wraps, though it boasts an ensemble cast featuring Jason Isaacs, Allison Williams, Sofia Boutella and RZA. The film is backed by Visor Entertainment, with Adams continuing his run of music-inspired titles and improvisational storytelling.

It also reunites Adams with Tarantino following their recent collaboration on Only What We Carry, which premiered at Tribeca.

No release date has yet been announced.