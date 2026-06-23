Max Alan Signs With Sony Music Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Appalachian native Max Alan has signed with Sony Music Nashville, the label announced.

“I’m so grateful for this team at Sony Nashville,” shared Alan. “They were the first to really take a chance on me. I’m so excited to create meaningful music and have such a great crew supporting it.”

Alan will released his new song “Love When We Were Young” on June 19th.

“The song encompasses that feeling of getting older but keeping the same love in a youthful heart. Through all the trials in building a life worth living, you always remember what made you first fall in love with your person…why forever was even a thought so early on,” he said.

Born and raised in southwest Pennsylvania’s coal mining region, Alan began his musical journey writing poems in high school to win scholarships to fund his pursuit of a college education. In 2024, Alan self-released his debut album, Appalachian Lullaby, that he recorded with the help of his cousin in his childhood bedroom. The project quickly became an organic online success garnering attention for its powerful lyrics and visceral delivery.

He has recently released his track “Jericho” and an EP, Already Left, earlier this year. He is currently on tour with Josiah and the Bonnevilles and will support Dylan Gossett and Charles Wesley Godwin on their co-headlining run in the fall.