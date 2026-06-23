Olivia Rodrigo Announces All-Women Festival – Daisy Chain Fields

IRVINE, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Olivia Rodrigo is expanding her reach beyond the charts with the launch of her own music festival, Daisy Chain Fields, a new all-women event set to take place August 29 at Great Park in Irvine, California.

The Grammy-winning star revealed the project on social media, calling it a long-held ambition. “I’ve had a dream of doing this festival for years and I am so ecstatic it’s finally coming true,” Rodrigo said, describing the lineup as “full of my heroes and friends.”

The one-day festival will feature Rodrigo alongside a cross-generational lineup including Chappell Roan, Doechii, Mitski, Bikini Kill, Garbage and The Breeders, with special guest appearances from Stevie Nicks, Karen O and Sarah McLachlan.

Inspired by the pioneering Lilith Fair, the event is positioned as both a music showcase and a cultural statement, celebrating female artists while building a community-focused experience. Rodrigo said she hopes the festival will provide “something really positive,” adding that young audiences need role models who uplift one another.

All net proceeds from Daisy Chain Fields will be donated to nonprofit organizations supporting women and girls, underscoring its philanthropic mission. In an interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America today (June 23, 2026) Rodrigo revealed the all-woman line-up is performing for free.