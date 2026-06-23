Pia Toscano Signs With Nashville Based Label Melody Place

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Singer/songwriter Pia Toscano has signed an exclusive label deal with Nashville, TN-based record company Melody Place. Toscano joins the label’s distinguished roster of artists, which includes Sara Evans, Katharine McPhee, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jackie Evancho, Braden Hull, and more. Look for the star to have her first single with the label, “Redirected,” out July 10, with other singles to follow throughout 2026 and 2027.

Pia is happy to be recording in Nashville, a place she’s called home since 2021, even marrying her husband there in 2024. Says Toscano of the signing and new recordings, “I’m incredibly excited to be releasing this next chapter of music with Melody Place. After years of navigating this industry, it feels so good to finally have a team that is fully invested… not only in the music, but in me as an artist and person. There’s something really powerful about being surrounded by people who believe in your vision as deeply as you do, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been creating together.”

Sandy McGraw, President/General Manager of Melody Place, says, “Pia Toscano is one of the greatest vocal talents alive today. Anyone who’s ever seen her perform would agree with that. At Melody Place, we’re always striving to surround ourselves with the most talented people in the room. We’ve now done that… Pia is not only talented, but also genuinely kind, she has so much love and thoughtfulness to share with the world, so it’s exciting to help her write this next chapter and allow the world to hear the amazing new music and direction she’s going.”

Pia wrote “Redirected” with Stacey Kelleher, and the song holds special meaning for her. Pia explains, “Redirected’ was born from a phrase I’ve repeated to myself for years… ‘Rejection is God’s protection.’ Every time something I deeply wanted and prayed for didn’t work out, I would tell myself it was simply redirection… a way to soothe my soul and trust there was something greater ahead. Writing this song with Stacey Kelleher made me realize that what I thought was self-comfort was actually faith. The closed doors, heartbreak, and unanswered prayers weren’t setbacks at all… they were part of the plan all along. “Redirected” is about surrendering control and trusting that sometimes the life you’re meant for begins the moment your original plan falls apart.”