Prescription Songs Signs Producer And Songwriter Andrew Baylis To Nashville Roster

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent publishing company PRESCRIPTION SONGS is pleased to announce the signing of Nashville-based platinum-selling producer and songwriter Andrew Baylis. Baylis joins the company through Prescription Songs’ A&Rs Christian Conant and Sophia Battaglia.

Known for his work across country and rock, Baylis has contributed to numerous acclaimed releases, including the RIAA Gold-certified singles “Dead Man Walking” by Jelly Roll, “Creeps” by Koe Wetzel and “Son of the Dirty South” by Brantley Gilbert featuring Jelly Roll. Additional credits include “Kill A Man,” “Unlive,” and “Behind Bars” from Jelly Roll’s platinum-certified album Whitsitt Chapel, as well as “Back To Me” by The Rose, “Pray All The Way Home” by Austin Snell, “Can’t Take It With You” by Ole 60, “Kill Me” by Kolby Cooper and Atlus’ current country radio single “Hold My Liquor.”

Baylis has also worked with Pecos & The Rooftops, Sleeping With Sirens, Doobie, Yung Gravy, Shaylen, Yelawolf, Lakeview, Lanie Gardner, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, and Sterling Elza, among others. Recent collaborators include Teddy Swims, Michael Whitworth, Geoff Warburton, Ashley Gorley, Riley Thomas, and members of Red Clay Strays.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Prescription Songs here in Nashville,” Baylis shares. “As someone who loves to bend genres and songwriting to the limits, I think they are the perfect fit for me!”

Prescription Songs Nashville Sr. Director, A&R Christian Conant says, “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Baylis for a few years now, and getting to see what he’s accomplished in a short time since moving to town has been remarkable. He’s a great friend and a brilliant songwriter/producer. I feel honored to be welcoming him into the Prescription Songs family and championing his work for years to come!”

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be working with Baylis in this new chapter in his career,” adds Prescription Songs Nashville A&R Sophia Battaglia. “I’m continually inspired by his creative approach and a genuine fan of everything he does. I’m thrilled to welcome him to the RX Songs family!”