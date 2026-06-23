Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival Returns To Historic Crew Stadium For 2027

COLUMBUS (CelebrityAccess) – Leading destination music festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents has announced 2027 dates for Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival. The Pinnacle of Rock Festivals in America returns to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, May 13-16, 2027.

Sonic Temple 4-Day General Admission Field, Stadium and Plus passes, as well as VIP, Rock Royalty and Columbus Owners Club passes go on sale Monday, June 29 at 10:00 AM ET along with RV camping passes and 4-Day shuttle and parking passes. Fans are encouraged to visit the festival website to sign up for the subscriber presale beginning Friday, June 26 at 10:00 AM ET, and Jampack hotel packages are available NOW at this link.

Fans can secure their spot for as little as $1 down, with flexible layaway options available. Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.

In 2026, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival hosted a sold-out, record-breaking event with 184,000 music fans and nearly 145 bands on 5 stages, including My Chemical Romance, Shinedown, Bring Me The Horizon, and Tool, plus Pierce The Veil, Staind, Good Charlotte, Godsmack, Breaking Benjamin, Sublime, Marilyn Manson, Megadeth, and many more.

Beyond the music, one of Sonic Temple’s most distinctive elements is its celebration of visual art, turning the festival into a living gallery. Featured artists in 2026 included illustrator and cartoonist Jay Howell, the creative mind behind Bob’s Burgers, and contemporary painter Terry Urban, known for his vibrant pop-meets-street style—plus Secret Walls, the world’s premier live paint battle, where global street artists go head-to-head creating live murals in real time.

In 2025, producer Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) solidified its long-term commitment to Columbus by announcing a five-year extension of its partnership with the Historic Crew Stadium, ensuring that the Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival will continue through at least 2030. This milestone not only secures the future of one of the nation’s most iconic rock festivals but also underscores the event’s growing cultural and economic impact on the region.